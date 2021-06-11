The symptoms of multiple sclerosis can differ depending on the area in which the brain is damaged, said Rinat Bogdanov, chief freelance neurologist at the Moscow Region Health Ministry.

According to the specialist, these can be visual impairments in case of damage to the optic nerve, disorders of sensitivity, movement, balance, urination, etc. An important criterion is the fluctuation of symptoms, i.e. if these phenomena in a person have passed over time.

At the same time, impaired vision, which can recover on its own, is especially suspicious. In this case, the person should consult an ophthalmologist. If a specialist says that the optic nerve is involved, then a neurologist’s consultation is required.

“The final cause of the disease has not been established, they talk about a possible viral etiology, vitamin D deficiency, unfavorable environmental conditions, chronic stress. Prevention of these possible factors may reduce the risk of developing the disease, ”he said. “RIA News” Friday, June 11th.

At the same time, both children and people of working age can suffer from multiple sclerosis, Bogdanov noted, adding that today there is not enough data on the effect of coronavirus on the course of the disease.

“Patients with autoimmune diseases are at risk of severe disease, besides, some of the patients with multiple sclerosis receiving immunosuppressive therapy are at risk of infection, so all anti-epidemic measures are important to reduce the risk of infection,” the neurologist concluded.

Earlier, on June 9, oncologist Daniil Markaryan spoke about the symptoms of early colon cancer. The specialist advised to pay attention to discomfort in the abdomen, disturbance of the stool and the appearance of various atypical discharge from the rectum.