The players of the Finnish national team greeted the players of the Danish national team with applause during the warm-up before the resumption of the match of the first round of the European Football Championship. This is reported in Twitter B / R Football.

In the comments, netizens called the decision correct and admired the Danes’ courageous desire to continue the meeting.

The Danes lost to Finland with a score of 0: 1. The match was interrupted after Eriksen lost consciousness. He fell to the lawn and was unable to get up. Later it became known that he had come to his senses.

In the next round, the Danish national team will play with the Belgian national team. The meeting will take place on June 17 and will begin at 19:00 Moscow time.