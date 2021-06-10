The boat ‘Nemox’, owned by Juan Pablo Ramírez and the Romero Vázquez brothers, was proclaimed yesterday the winner of the thirty-first edition of the Cartagena-Ibiza-Levante Star Trophy regatta, a competition that was resumed after having to be canceled last summer by fault of the coronavirus.

Two years later, the water splashes again on the sailors who have thrown into the sea to cover the 150 nautical miles (277.8 kilometers) between the port of Cartagena and that of Sant Antoni de Portmany, where it ended the race. The winning ship, the ‘Nemox’, traveled that distance in 30 hours and 27 minutes, arriving at port yesterday afternoon, around 5.30 pm.

The Real Club de Regatas de Cartagena, organizer of the event, thus returns to gestate one of the classic events at this time, a test that is part of the circuit of the Spanish Altitude Championship in the Mediterranean area. So the Cartagena-Ibiza has crept in as one of the tests to take into account.

In this edition, after thirty years of impeccable organization, there have been 22 boats that started last Wednesday. In total, 120 crew members have made up the fleet of participants who started from the dock of the Alfonso XII dock, one of the most anticipated moments by those in charge of ensuring that nothing fails in the regatta. Last year, COVID-19 prevented its celebration, but it was disputed in a somewhat more curious way.

Through a navigation simulator, the virtual Cartagena-Ibiza was launched, a way to keep the regatta alive and to continue with a tradition that, year after year, gains more prestige.