Aymeric Laporte is not an isolated case in the European Championship. The international defender for Spain has made his debut with La Roja to play the continental tournament but he is not by far the only one who could have come with another team (France). Laporte played in all the lower categories of the French team but never made his senior debut (three times as a substitute but without playing any minute). Curiously, his last call-up with France was against Spain in 2017.

As we have already explained, the Laporte case is not unique among the 24 Euro teams. Italy has ‘fished’ out of transalpine lands up to three players: Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho and Rafael Toloi, the last to arrive. All three were born in Brazil but Italy nationalized them to play with the azzurra. The two defenders (Emerson and Tolói) did come to play at the youth stage with the Brazilian team. Jorginho, who grew up in Italy, was never selected. A similar case is that of Marlos with Ukraine. Brazilian by birth, he has spent almost his entire career in Ukrainian football. In 2017 he was nationalized and plays for Ukraine. Almost similar is that of Pepe (former Real Madrid footballer), born in Brazil but always international with Portugal.

There is another Brazilian representative in a European team but in this case he came to play with Brazil. Mário Fernandes, who has been defending the Russia shirt for four years, made his debut for Canarinha in a friendly against Japan in 2014.

Apart from many players born in exotic places who defend another shirt from an early age. Some examples are: Hakan calhanoglu, born in Germany, but always played as a Turk; Raheem Sterling, native of Jamaica but English since childhood; Anthony Lopes, born in France where he has made a career but defends the colors of Portugal or Christian benteke, born in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (as Mandanda, France goalkeeper) who has played since childhood with Belgium.

International with a different country

Laporte never played for France but like Mário Fernandes there will be other players who have been internationals with a different team than the one they will represent in the Eurocup. They are not cases like that of Munir, who was international with Spain in an official match and who after repeated requests to FIFA was allowed to defend the Moroccan shirt.

In Belgium it is Born Chadli, born Belgian and with dual Belgian-Moroccan nationality. He was international in 2010 with Morocco against Northern Ireland in a friendly match and three months later he made his debut with Belgium. Curious is the case of Denzel Dumfries. The winger played in the lower categories of the Netherlands (U-20 and U-21); in 2014 he was selected by Aruba to play two friendlies. Born in Rotterdam, Dumfries was summoned by Koeman to join the Dutch team with which he will finally contest the Euro.

In England there are two very personal cases. In addition, two players who have to be very important in the medium-long term in the starting eleven of England: Declan Rice and Jack Grealish. Both were internationals in amateur times with Ireland but as English by birth, England moved quickly and were called up by the absolute. The promising West Ham pivot even played up to 3 full friendly matches with Ireland, but Southgate pushed and in 2019 summoned Rice for the Euro qualifying round. The reverse path was the one taken by Jamal Musiala. The young Bayern Munich footballer was born in Stuttgart, but has been alternating England and Germany in the lower categories until he decided to defend the Mannschaft.

Other footballers who are in the Euro with a different team:

–Arijan Ademi: played for Croatia, now international with North Macedonia.

-Che Adams: He played for England but now defends the colors of Scotland.

-Dejan Kulusevski: international for Macedonia is now international for Sweden.

-Presnel Kimpembe: played for DR Congo. Now he plays for France.

-Loïc Nego: He played with France and in the European Championship he is international with Hungary.

-Willi Orban: the defender played for Germany but now wears the Hungary shirt.