The Spanish team will debut tonight at the Cartuja stadium in Seville in this European Championship. In front you will find a Swedish team that has some famous casualties.
Starting from the idea that not passing groups is practically impossible, Spain’s objective must be to secure first place to avoid a difficult opponent in the round of 16. A priori, the Swedish team will play against the Polish team that second place in the group. Slovakia should be Cinderella, although in football you never know.
It seems that Luis Enrique will choose Morata ahead of Gerard Moreno, Thiago ahead of Koke and everything indicates that Unai Simón will be in charge of defending the goal. The Asturian coach has received much criticism for the choice of the Basque goalkeeper. His closing of the season has been quite worrying and in the friendly that the national team played against Portugal, he left many more doubts than good performances.
On the other hand, leaving a player like Gerard Moreno on the bench does not make much sense. At this point he will surely be, along with Marcos Llorente, the most dangerous player on the Spanish team. Luis Enrique has decided to relegate his best striker to a secondary role, and his best midfielder to reuse him as a right-back.
Anything other than getting all three points tonight against Sweden will be considered a failure. So far the favorites have achieved victory: Italy, England, Belgium and the Netherlands
Spain must be faithful to its football, forceful in defense and precise in attack. If we achieve these three objectives, the rest will come alone.
Leave a Reply