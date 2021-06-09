It was a victory of those that marked the way towards the final objective. They were three gold points for the work and for a great first half, one of the best of the Lionel Scaloni era, who again surprised with several name changes between game and game. It was the opportunity to start cutting with Brazil at the top and stretch the difference with the rest. It was … But it wasn’t by very little. The National Team had a voracious start, took an advantage of two goals very quickly, although later collided with a safe Ospina, He could not liquidate it and due to its own failures the local snatched a victory that it deserved. He improved compared to the meeting with Chile, but the final harvest of two points out of six leaves him with a rather bitter taste.

Not even with his most optimistic thoughts Scaloni imagined that his team was going to have that devastating start that the game accommodated before the first ten minutes were up. Cristian Romero’s header, who beat him in the jump to the highest of the court, Yerry Mina (1.97 meters), after Rodrigo De Paul’s free kick from the right was a reward for the 23-year-old defender who quickly established himself and meant to turn the unexpected relief so that the Selection could handle the times with greater calm and personality.

No way, the goal of Leandro Paredes, who captured a ball that was capricious and without an owner from one side to the other, went to pure pasture dribbling between one, two, three Colombians and defined left-handed, crossed and below. In seven minutes, Scaloni seemed to have resolved the duel, always tough in the humid and hot Barranquilla. But the virtue of his leaders was in turn knowing how to play with spaces after the need of a rival who from his training showed caution.

Reinaldo Rueda chose to have a single striker, Duván Zapata, to try to contain Lionel Messi and company with a 4-1-4-1. However, the papers were quickly cremated and he soon included Luis Muriel so that he could make Zapata more company upstairs. Juan Cuadrado was his most destabilizing footballer at all times, in fact, he gave Marcos Acuña a great job down the left-handed alley.

The National Team gathered its best legs in the central zone. The presence of Giovani lo celso returned to support Paredes in the recovery and at the same time a partner with whom Messi could play in a zone in which it is built looking at the area in front. It also provides a filtered pass, Gio, like that millimeter that he gave to Lautaro Martínez, who could not define well before the departure of David Ospina.

Every time he has to play, Lo Celso strengthens the football of this new National Team, something that gives him almost the ownership of the left internal midfielder position. Argentina, calm due to the premature slack on the scoreboard, found a fluidity of touches and ideal mobility by sections, although it was difficult for them to translate that into more clear arrivals, apart from a free kick from Leo that the archer contained.

Speaking of 10 … The pending account that maintains the Scaloni cycle remains the same as its predecessors: manage to explode Messi in the fire zone. This Selection tries so hard not to be month-pending and treating the best in the world as one more to reduce pressure, which even sometimes makes the Rosario go unnoticed, who has to go back to take action.

Likewise, Lionel searches for them and always takes something out of the galley or, rather, from his left foot, like another free kick deactivated again by Ospina and the masterful assistance for Lautaro, which did not have an inspired night to settle in the heads up.

At that point, Colombia’s position had already changed out of obligation. Between Muriel and Zapata they had warned at the end of the first part that the blue and white were the broad dominator. And after the break came the discount for the avoidable penalty of Nicolás Otamendi on Mateus Uribe that Muriel changed for a goal against Agustín Marchesín, the goalkeeper who had to replace the beaten Emiliano Martínez.

Scaloni rearranged his chips and with the changes he put together a line of five in the background. Argentina could have killed him on a counterattack, but he ran into an immense Ospina who once again drowned out Messi in spectacular fashion. And when it was all over, an impeccable center from Cuadrado landed on Borja’s head (Foyth didn’t even jump) and Colombia stole the victory from the Albicelestes in the last minute.