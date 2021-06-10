The Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee of the Federal National Council, during a remote meeting chaired by Dirar Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, adopted the recommendations of the topic of family cohesion and its role in achieving sustainable social development goals.

The committee’s rapporteur, Hind Hamid Al-Alili, said that the committee held two meetings to reformulate the recommendations of the topic based on what was discussed in the council, and to add the recommendations of the council members to the family cohesion report, which is considered one of the important topics because of its impact on the cohesion and cohesion of the family.

The Council adopted 15 recommendations categorized into nine sectors, and decided to return them to the Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee to receive the members’ comments, formulate them and submit them to the Council, where this topic was discussed by the Committee within the axes: The Ministry of Community Development’s strategy in achieving the objectives of the national family policy regarding strengthening Family cohesion, and the Ministry’s efforts in coordinating with the concerned authorities to prepare legislation and policies to enhance family cohesion.



