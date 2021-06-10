The Committee on Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources of the Federal National Council, during a remote meeting, chaired by Dirar Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, adopted the recommendations of the topic of family cohesion and its role in achieving sustainable social development goals.

The committee’s reporter, Hind Hamid Al-Alili, said that the committee held two meetings to reformulate the recommendations of the topic, based on what was discussed in the council, and the recommendations of the council members were added to the family cohesion report, to enhance the cohesion and cohesion of the family.

The Council adopted 15 recommendations categorized into nine sectors, and decided to return them to the Committee on Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources, to receive members’ comments, formulate them and submit them to the Council.



