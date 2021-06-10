Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee of the Federal National Council, during a remote meeting chaired by Dharar Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Chairman of the Committee, adopted the recommendations of the topic of family cohesion and its role in achieving sustainable social development goals, referred by the Council after discussing the topic in the twelfth session held in May 25, at the council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee: Hind Humaid Al-Aleili, the committee’s reporter, Jamila Ahmed Al-Muhairi, Hamid Ali Al-Shamsi, Khalfan Rashid Al-Shamsi, Muhammad Issa Al-Kashf, and Naima Abdul-Rahman Al-Mansoori.

Hind Al-Alili said: The committee held two meetings to reformulate the recommendations of the topic based on what was discussed in the twelfth session held on May 25, 2021, where the recommendations of the members of the Council were added to the report on the topic of family cohesion, which is considered one of the important topics because of its great impact. On the cohesion and cohesion of the family. The Federal National Council adopted 15 recommendations categorized into nine sectors, and decided to return them to the Committee on Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources to receive the members’ comments, formulate them and submit them to the Council. This topic was discussed by the Committee within the axes: The strategy of the Ministry of Community Development in achieving the objectives of the national family policy regarding Strengthening family cohesion, and the Ministry’s efforts in coordinating with the concerned authorities to prepare legislation and policies in the matter of enhancing family cohesion.

The nine sectors of recommendations dealt with: legislation, establishing awareness programs, family counseling initiatives, child custody, the central database related to family issues, activating the Family Risk Monitor, protecting juveniles, sheltering and caring for children, and encouraging people of determination to marry.