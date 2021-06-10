The National Electoral Chamber requested this Thursday to the Ministry of the Interior the vaccination against the coronavirus of the people who perform functions as table authorities in the next elections, for which it decided to anticipate their appointment to 65 days before the open, simultaneous and mandatory primaries (STEP), scheduled for September 12.

The highest Federal Electoral Court of the country ruled in this regard in an agreement in which it highlighted that the polling station authorities represent the highest authority of the elections and are the main guarantee of impartiality and neutrality in its conduction, control and judgment.

Likewise, it decided to reduce the age range of the selected voters, who on this occasion It will be between people from 18 to 55 years old, and ratified the obligation that members of political parties be excluded from the selection process.

The Court considered as grounds for excuse those who are taking the covid-19 and the use of non-contact means to carry out this procedure.

On the other hand, he requested the Ministry of the Interior the update of the compensatory travel allowance for those who perform that function and argued that it is a real incentive for the fulfillment of the task.

The National Electoral Chamber, in the same sense that it was manifested last January, asked to incorporate in the Vaccination Plan, as essential strategic personnel, the table authorities. In this context, he clarified that they will be chosen, as usual, at random from the voters of each district.

For that, and in order to have enough time to carry out the vaccination he requested, the Court arranged to anticipate his appointment 65 days prior to the primary elections, scheduled for September 12.

The agreement also established an increase in the number of shortlisted per table to fulfill this function and provides for the appointment of a third authority in the middle of the tables voting, in order to prevent cases of supervening excuses.

With information from Télam

