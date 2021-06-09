Plácido Domingo was acclaimed this Wednesday on his return to the Spanish stages. The singer was received with a long and intense ovation of almost three minutes and enthusiastic “live” and “bravos” that caused him great emotion at the beginning of the charity concert in which he participated in the National Auditorium, the first that he offered in Spain year and year. half after his last performance. It was organized by the Excelentia Foundation in favor of ‘Red Cross Responds’. On August 18, the tenor and now baritone is announced at the Starlite festival in Marbella.

Domingo’s last performance (80 years old) in Spain before last night was in December 2019, at the Palau de Les Arts in Valencia, where he played King Nabucco in Verdi’s opera. It supposed his reappearance at home after accusations of harassment by a score of women. The public response was unanimous and filled the singer with applause and ovations. However, the people in charge of the Palau changed days later the name of its Center for Improvement, which stopped being called Plácido Domingo and became Les Arts.

The harassment accusations overshadowed a long career of more than six decades of the singer’s presence on the best stages in the world, in which he has added some 3,500 performances. Although he is still banned in the United States, in these months he has performed in Vienna, Moscow, Lucerne or Baden Baden. The Teatro Real, whose managers want his return, has not scheduled it for the 2021-2022 season.

In addition to Domingo, Ainhoa ​​Arteta, María José Siri, Jorge de León, Virginia Tola, Nicholas Brownlee, Marina Monzó, Lucero Tena and Pablo Sainz Villegas participated in the charity gala. Precisely this Thursday, the Association for the Diffusion and Promotion of the World Heritage of Spain will present the tenor at the Teatro Real with the title of Honorary Ambassador.