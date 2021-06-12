In Vidnoe near Moscow, a nanny kidnapped a child. It is reported by Telegram-channel “112”.

According to the channel, the nanny took the child away in an unknown direction, they were recorded by CCTV cameras. REN TV clarifies that the kidnapped child is a girl born in 2018. She is brought up in a large family – her mother, a native of Ukraine, has three more children, and her father died several years ago in the war.

The circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated. The nanny is wanted by the police.

Earlier, a man in Sochi tried to kidnap a two-year-old boy in a playground. He pushed him into the box and began to run away, but after running literally 10 meters he stumbled and dropped the child. After that, the attacker disappeared. The boy’s mother wrote a statement to the police and soon the offender was arrested. He explained his act by the fact that he wanted to show the children a world full of danger. A criminal case was initiated.