After the reunion of the cast of The Prince of Rap and Friends, other iconic series plan their return to television. This is the case of La nana (The Nanny), a famous sitcon from the nineties, which starred Fran Drescher.

The series produced by CBS between 1993 and 1999 it had six seasons and showed the occurrences of Fran Fine, a young resident of Queens of Jewish origin, who becomes the babysitter of three upper-class children who live in New York.

The production accumulated millions of followers around the world and after 22 years of airing its last episode, Charles Shaunghnessy, known for playing Maxwell Sheffield, gave an interview for Today Extra and confirmed that Fran Drescher presented a list of ideas to Peter Marc Jacobson, executive producer of La nana in 1993 .

Shaunghnessy stressed that they do not want to make a remake of the series, but to continue the story with a new season . The story would show how the lives of the characters changed over two decades. In addition, he stressed that Drescher plans to cover topics “related to health, individual, civil and environmental freedoms.”

Who were the protagonists of La nana?

The cast was led by Fran Fine (Fran Drescher) and Maxwell sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy). The rest of the cast was made up of:

Niles – Daniel Davis

CC Babcock – Lauren Lane

Margaret Sheffield – Nicholle Tom

Brighton Sheffield – Benjamin Salisbury

Grace Sheffield – Madeline Zima

Sylvia Fine – Renée Taylor

Yetta Rosenberg – Ann Morgan Guilbert

Val Toriello – Rachel Chagall.