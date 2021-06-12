-Are you still an atheist?

-Now I am an atheist who sometimes prays.

The obstetrician Jorge Rodríguez Kissner had a normal life when at age 47 he was told that he needed a heart transplant. Like this, suddenly. The day before, she had attended several deliveries in a hospital in Berazategui. But that afternoon in the intensive care room of Favaloro, he asked for a priest.

“But aren’t you an atheist?” They asked him.

– Yes, but I want to confess in case God exists, he replied.

It was Sunday and the patient had panicked: they were going to connect him to a machine until an organ appeared. A resident went downstairs and brought in a priest who was leaving the hospital the next day. Instead of a cassock he wore a robe.

“If you did a baton, God has already forgiven you,” she tried to comfort him, in a wheelchair.

There are times when, in extreme situations, even atheists hold a picture of San Expedito in their hands. Why do beliefs resist disappearing in a century dominated by science? In his book God’s neurons, the biologist Diego Golombek approaches the study of religion from the natural sciences, under the premise that God has a lot to do with the functioning of the brain. Where does this need, ancient as our species, arise from which at some point in our lives leads us to wonder what will be “after”? The obstetrician – who surpassed 25 cardiac arrests, has lived for 12 years with a donor heart and now he also just beat Covid– does not have the answer. But he clarifies that, just in case, sometimes he prays.