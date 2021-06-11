Some have linked this horror game to Hideo Kojima, but its creators have denied it.

Since its presentation, Abandoned has raised some expectations among video game fans due to the mystery that surrounds this project, with abundant rumors that even led its creators to deny that Kojima was involved. Days ago it was confirmed that this game exclusive to PlayStation 5 It would have an interactive trailer at the end of June, and it still is, but it will be available a little later than planned.

We want a unique and personal gaming experience that feels realistic.Hasan KahramanWe will have to wait for June 22nd to be able to download the app on PS5 that will give us access to this gameplay and trailers. Blue Box Game Studios has highlighted on social networks that “all images are in-game to offer a first impression of the game, which will be followed by a playable demo this summer, in addition to the release date.” No further details about the contents of this demo have been shared.

Until now there are few details that are known about this adventure of terror and survival that in its day, when it was officially presented, already advanced some of its keys. “We want a unique and personal gaming experience, make it feel realistic“assured one of its main leaders.” Each event influences your character. If Jason runs out of breath after running (or is scared), his shooting accuracy will suffer. Unlike action and shooter titles, firing weapons in Abandoned will be very slow. You will need to be a tactician to survive, “added its director, Hasan Kahraman.

At the gates of E3 2021, we have no choice but to wait a few more weeks to discover in detail what Abandoned offers.

