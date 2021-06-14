People of determination face special challenges as a result of the changes resulting from the “Corona” pandemic, which increases their suffering, foremost of which is the inability to read the language of others’ lips and communicate with them, due to the obligation of all members of society to wear masks to protect them from transmission of the virus, at a time when the Ministry of Community Development confirmed That this puts great pressure on the deaf people of determination, which necessitated a search for the best way to solve the problem by providing a certain type of transparent masks, which they can wear while communicating with others, as they rely mainly on reading the language of the lips in communicating with others.

In response to a question by “Emirates Today”, about how to deal with the challenges that still face the deaf people of determination, due to the Corona pandemic, the ministry said that special masks were manufactured for people with hearing disabilities and those communicating with them, so that they contain a transparent part through which they can Reading lips while communicating with others, adding that cooperation was carried out with several companies, until a solution to this problem was reached, by manufacturing an appropriate type of masks and providing them in several locations, making it easier for people of determination (deaf) to reach them.

And she added that providing transparent masks was not an easy thing, as it must be suitable in other respects to ensure its effectiveness in protecting against the transmission of the Corona virus, provide adequate ventilation, and prevent the accumulation of fumes, stressing that providing them to the deaf solves part of the problem, because not all individuals Society wears transparent masks, which prevents deaf people from reading their lips.

Medical reports issued by the World Health Organization, and reports of international human rights groups of People of Determination, revealed that the deaf have been subjected to double social isolation, due to the Corona pandemic, because they depend on their presence among people to compensate for the silence imposed on them by hearing impairment. The reports confirmed that the restrictions on staying at home, and their complete withdrawal within the precautionary measures, led to their exposure to psychological pressures at a greater rate than those experienced by other individuals.

The Ministry of Community Development revealed the latest statistics related to the number of people of determination of hearing disabilities at the state level, which states that 2,848 citizens and residents are considered to be people of determination in the hearing impaired category, including 1,143 females, compared to 1,705 males, until the end of the quarter. The first of this year.

The Ministry of Community Development reported that the work of medical staff requires wearing masks for long hours a day, which leaves traces on the face, and people of determination have succeeded in manufacturing innovative products, such as masks in home workshops, characterized by a strap behind the head that does not leave traces on the face, and thus they contributed to helping The first line of defense in their work is indirectly.

The Ministry of Community Development has confirmed the provision of the “By Sign” service, an innovative service that allows people of determination, with hearing disabilities and hard of hearing, to communicate with the community easily, through simultaneous translation of text in sign language, through a three-dimensional smart figure.

She explained that the service is available through the use of various applications, including the ministry’s website and application, the “Contact Us” service, as well as the social media platforms “Twitter” and “Facebook”.

She stressed the intensification of its efforts over the past years, with the aim of rehabilitating the deaf people of determination, and training them through the People of Determination Employment Platform to obtain jobs commensurate with their abilities, capabilities and skills.

She added that the platform’s language is based on what is provided by the Employment Guide for People of Determination, which is equipped with sign language translation technology, through a three-dimensional virtual cartoon character (Avatar), to make the written content reach the deaf in sign language, and in an easier way.

• 2848 The number of citizens and residents who suffer from deaf disabilities until the end of the first quarter.



