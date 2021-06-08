Roskomnadzor will check the Muz-TV channel’s music awards ceremony for the presence of propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations. It is reported by Telegram-channel Life Shot.

According to the publication, the regulator saw LGBT propaganda and decided to analyze the broadcast recordings because of the outrageous outfit of blogger Dani Milokhin in the form of half a woman’s dress and a man’s suit, as well as because of the spectacular appearance of the singer Philip Kirkorov. He appeared at the ceremony with rapper Dava (David Manukyan) in a white convertible, surrounded by half-naked men holding flowers.

The regulator intends to check for compliance with Russian laws not only the broadcast recording, but also the ceremony itself. The ministry said in a statement that the posters for the award indicated that the event was suitable for persons over six years old, while information deemed to promote non-traditional sexual relations could only be disseminated among adults.

Earlier, Russian stars who attended the Muz-TV music award were ridiculed by TV presenter Ivan Urgant. For example, rapper Morgenstern, who rode onto the stage in a wheelchair, and Kirkorov, whose appearance with Manukyan on the network was compared to a wedding.