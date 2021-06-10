American music publishers are demanding compensation for the use of unlicensed songs on the platform.

Roblox is a metaverse that never stops growing, allowing its users to create all kinds of ideas and levels within its servers. But it is also a platform that has been accused on many occasions of a lack of control and responsibility on the content offered in it, with cases such as scams perpetrated by some players. This lack of control is what has allowed many players to include Licensed songs in your tiers, without paying for the rights. And that is why the music industry declares war on Roblox.

How do you share Variety, the National Music Publishers Association (NMPA) has issued a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Roblox for the illegal use of musical themes on their platform, for which they demand compensation of at least $ 200 million. The NMPA states that the songs used by Roblox users on the platform, for which Roblox does not compensate artists or rights owners, include works by Ariana Grande, Imagine Dragons, deadmau5, Ed Sheeran and the Rolling Stones, among many others.

The problem lies not only in their unlicensed use, but in the fact that Roblox profits from the use of these songs. As explained by the NMPA, players pay Roblox to upload songs to the platform, and with a user base that already exceeds 42 million players per day, the Association affirms that Roblox has acted actively to avoid paying what is due to music creators.

They take advantage of the ignorance of young people about copyrightNMPARoblox has made “hundreds of millions of dollars by requiring users to pay each time they upload music to the platform, taking advantage of the ignorance of the young about copyright, and then they don’t take any action to prevent further violations or to warn users of the risks involved, “says David Israelite, president of the NMPA. The complaint has been issued on behalf of several North American record companies, as well as individuals like Joel Zimmerman (deadmau5).

And, again, they demand monetary compensation “for blatant exploitation of songs without the appropriate licenses “that Roblox carries out, they allege. For its part, Roblox Corp. has not responded to the communications of the aforementioned medium. We will see how this dispute between Roblox and the music industry ends, although, in view of the fact that the game generates more than 3 million dollars a day, only in the United States, and only on mobile phones, surely they are not seriously affected by the sanction.

More about: Roblox and Lawsuit.