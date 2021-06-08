The Murcian publicist Jorge Martinez has been in charge of creating the solidarity t-shirt by Pau Donés that, a year after his death, has launched the CRIS Foundation under the motto ‘Living is urgent’. A design that the singer himself devised in the run-up to a concert, according to the foundation.

Jorge Martínez directed other successful campaigns a few years ago such as ‘Pills against the pain of others’, which he created for Doctors without Borders, with which he achieved sweeping success and received dozens of awards, including the Platinum Sun, the highest award at the 26th Ibero-American Festival of Advertising Communication, held in San Sebastián. The Murcian was also the architect of a advertising campaign of the Vicente Ferrer Foundation, starring Imanol Arias.

With the sale of the solidarity shirt of Pau Donés through the website ‘www.lacampuchadepau.org’, CRIS against cancer, which in ten years has developed 53 lines of research and more than 300 clinical trials establishing global synergies and calls for research, will promote the innovative lines of research that it finances at the Vall d’Hebron Oncological Institute, where Pau Donés was treated for colon cancer.

Marc Donés, Pau’s brother, author of the covers, video clips and the logo for Jarabe de Palo was in charge of recreating the shirt with the three words that the singer turned into a mantra during his last years. “As if it were a good song, Pau had been able to concentrate all his legacy in a simple phrase,” he says.

For her part, the director of CRIS, Marta Cardona, explained that they wanted to support this action because Pau Donés “It was an example of life”: “We share your message of facing cancer from the side of life, enjoying the present and living each day with passion and enthusiasm.”

«Pau said that he dedicated 5 minutes a day to cancer and the rest to live. Meanwhile, we need researchers to have the necessary resources to improve treatments and cure cancer. But for this they need the support of society to be able to sustain their projects, so it is very important to collaborate with actions like this one, “Cardona said.

This initiative includes various audiovisual pieces that have had the participation of Amado Donés, Pau’s father, and more than twenty friends of the singer, who have remembered his legacy and have worn his shirt: Luz Casal, Manolo García, Jordi Évole, Carlos Tarque, Jorge Drexler, Carles Puyol, Pau Gasol, Antonio Orozco, Toni Acosta, Estopa, Kiko Veneno, Antonio Carmona, Ariel Rot, La Mari, Toñi Moreno, Christian Gálvez, Dani Martín, Coque Malla, Andreu Buenafuente, El Langui, Ricky Rubio, el Rulo, Karlos Arguiñano and Dani Rovira, Carles Francino, Oscar Camps, Álex Lafon Montufar (a young neighbor of Montanuy), Elena Élez (oncologist and researcher) and Domenico Sabia (oncological surgeon). The presentation of ‘La Camiseta de Pau’ took place this Tuesday at the Main Post Office in Madrid.