In a race against inflation, but also as a way to position yourself in front of the other guilds vis-à-vis the union internment, the Hugo Moyano Truckers union claimed this Friday a salary increase of 45% in cumulative tranches.

But when dealing with cumulative quotas, the total percentage of the increase is higher.

In the event that the increase was in three cumulative 15% installments, lThe total rise is 52.08%.

The union demanded that the employers vaccinate the union’s workers. Photo Emmanuel Fernández-

The claim was made this Friday in a official meeting between the employers and the Truckers union, at the start of the joint bargaining in the sector.

During the meeting -it was virtual- Pablo Moyano, Hugo’s eldest son and numbers two in the hierarchy of the union, led the way: asked “45% cumulative”.

The meeting was attended by the director of Labor Relations and Regulations of the labor portfolio, Gabriela marcello, and representatives of the chambers that group freight transport and logistics companies, CATAC, FADEEAP Y FAETYL.

On the Truckers side there were, in addition to Pablo Moyano, the leaders Pedro Mariani, Marcelo Aparicio Y Omar perez.

One of the union lawyers who participated was Hugo moyano, also the son of the trucker boss.

But the first point of the claim he made Pablo Moyano to the entrepreneurs was that 200,000 truckers were vaccinated against Covid-19.

Said that already about 200 workers died from coronavirus of your activity. And that the applause is not enough.

On the employer’s side, they qualify the order for vaccines from completely legitimate.

“They are workers who remove pathological waste from hospitals or who enter and leave health centers carrying oxygen tubes,” they told Clarion in a company in the sector.

However, the employers’ side already responded on this point to Pablo Moyano that they can do nothing to ensure vaccinations for your workers.

“Vaccines they are bought by the states, not the companies, “they asked him.

In a firm in the sector, they later commented that there were attempts by some companies to acquire vaccines, but that it was impossible.

The official of the Ministry of Labor present was in move the request for vaccines to the Ministry of Health.

The chambers of freight transport companies will meet next Tuesday to agree a counter offer.

“What they ask for is priceless”, they argued in a company.

In another they added: “In no way will it be accepted that the tranches are cumulative. It is something that was never signed“.

Typically, Truckers’ agreements They are in three or four sections.

Official guideline.



The 52.08% increase demanded by the Moyano almost doubles the 29% inflation pattern projected for this year by the Minister of Economy Martín Guzmán in the 2021 Budget.

The Casa Rosada pretended that 29% was the pattern for the joint this year.

The first unions to sign their salary agreements this year they respected that guideline, such as La Bancaria.

But as the year progressed and it became clear that the Government was unable to cash in inflation, the unions were moving the parity ceiling.

In mid-April, the UOM signed by 35.2% and more unions followed.

Just next Wednesday 16 the INDEC will report the may inflation, but among private consultants they estimate that it will be between 3.5 and 4%, driven by the rise in food.

Between January and April, that is, in the first quarter for the year, inflation was 17.6%.

Hugo moyano He is one of the main allies of the Alberto Fernández administration.

Last week the official salary guideline had been torpedoed by the ruling party itself.



Pablo Moyano. Photo Federico López Claro.

Cristina Kirchner and Sergio Massa, as presidents of the Senate and Deputies, granted a 40% raise to the staff of Congress, which will catch up with diets of legislators.

A central difference Between the request of the Moyano and the rise of the deputies and senators is that they did not have a salary increase last year.