The pandemic will mark the Day of the Region for the second year, although this time the ceremony to be held this morning in San Pedro del Pinatar recovers its traditional format as regards the list of winners. In addition to the impact of the health and economic crisis, this year’s edition takes place with the hangover of the convulsive months lived in the Region as a result of the failed motion of censure, which still continues to strike and stress political and parliamentary activity.

The speeches of the president of the Regional Assembly, Alberto Castillo, who has appealed his expulsion from Ciudadanos, and the head of the regional Executive, Fernando López Miras, who will close the act, will have a strong political component in light of current events. review with references to the motion of censure, which has been reflected in the recent Cemop Barometer. There will also be an express claim for the Tajo-Segura Transfer, in light of the mobilizations in recent weeks called by the Circle for Water.

Funds against Covid



Also, in the speeches will be present the controversy unleashed these days around the frustrated change of name of the airport, which will not be able to bear the name of the Murcian inventor Juan de la Cierva. There will be a vindication of his figure, together with the claim made by the Regional Assembly in this regard and which the Ministry has rejected. The health and economic consequences of the Covid, as well as the claim for the funds necessary to face it will also have a leading role in the speeches.

At the same time, the commemoration of the thirty-ninth anniversary of the Statute of Autonomy coincides on this occasion with the processing in the Congress of Deputies of the reform of the law, which yesterday began a long and complicated parliamentary journey, as a result of the first discrepancies that surfaced.

The institutional ceremony will begin at 10.30 am in the Príncipe de Asturias pavilion in San Pedro del Pinatar, keeping the health and security measures established by the Covid.

Due to capacity restrictions, 80 people have been invited to the event, including civil and military authorities, senators, members of the Assembly Table and parliamentary spokespersons. On behalf of the PSOE, Diego Conesa, Antonio José Espín and Gloria Alarcón will attend; as well as the mayor of Bullas, Dolores Muñoz, as president of the Federation of Municipalities. The Governing Council will be at the complex, except the holders of Agriculture and Transparency. Representatives of various social and academic entities will also attend. In the previous edition, the victims of the coronavirus were awarded, with a recognition to the million and a half Murcians who showed an exemplary attitude in the toughest months of the pandemic.

On this occasion, the institutional act will be just as solemn and will begin with a minute of silence for the victims of the Covid, followed by the intervention of the mayor of San Pedro del Pinatar. Between the speeches of Alberto Castillo and Fernando López Miras, the gold medals and diplomas of distinguished services to the Region will be awarded.