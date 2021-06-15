Dolores Aveiro between predictions and predictions on the future of CR7: “We exchanged messages. And Portugal will win 2-1 today. I lit a small candle at the Cathedral of Funchal”
Dolores Aveiro, mother of Cristiano Ronaldo, was interviewed in Madeira a few hours after CR7’s debut at the European Championship, scheduled for tonight at 6pm against Hungary. Between hopes and predictions, he left a forecast about his son’s future: “He is in shape, he will continue for another three years. I talked to him, he sent me a message, I congratulated him and he said ‘thank you mom’ “.
The prediction
–
On the match, the pro-Portugal prediction is inevitable: “We will win 2-1. One goal from Ronaldo and the other … it doesn’t matter, even an own goal. I lit a small candle at the Cathedral of Funchal for all of them”. Ms. Dolores said she will go to the stadium, just in case, only in the final.
June 15, 2021 (change June 15, 2021 | 14:58)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
.
Leave a Reply