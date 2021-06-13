Square Enix showed us a new trailer for one of its most anticipated games.

Within the framework of Square Enix Presents Within the festivities of E3 2021, we saw a new trailer dedicated to Life is Strange: True Colors, game that will be released on September 10 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PC, Xbox Series X, Series S and PlayStation 5.

There it was possible to know a little more about the protagonist, Alex Chen, who has very particular skills and that you should not lose sight of because they are key to understanding the game better.

If you saw the past trailers, you know that Alex Chen has the power of empathy, and we do not talk about something out of Inside outLet’s say that you can see the aura of the people around you and even know what they are thinking, a detail that can be ‘a little problem’ if you are not used to wanting to listen to others.

To learn more about these details, we had the opportunity to chat with the team behind Life is Strange: True Colors, who gave us impressions about this project.

Life is Strange: True Colors is not your typical ‘easy to do’ adventure game

Alex Chen, the protagonist of Life is Strange: True Colors, sees the world through her emotions. That sounds like something – on paper – straightforward, however the first challenge was choosing the right interactions, as there are so many emotional experiences with potential uses. The goal was to choose the correct ones that went with the story.

On the other hand, Life is Strange: True Colors It is also shown as a diverse game with all kinds of characters with imperfections, defects and not the typical archetypes of people that are sold over and over again on television. This seems somewhat forced for certain audiences, however it is not here.

‘I have realized that when the characters are authentic and real, those complaints do not appear‘the Life Is Strange: True Colors development team told TierraGamer. ‘We take great care that every piece of her (Alex) is very specific and detailed and stays by her side throughout the story and is unique. ‘

The characters have a lot of radical differences and that’s how people exist all over the world. Finally, the community of this franchise wants diverse characters with whom they can feel represented on screen.

We also recognize you: Changes, homosexuality and empathy: Square reveals the new Life is Strange

The pressure of listening and feeling others

In the latest preview of Life is Strange: True Colors it is possible to appreciate that Alex Chen he has to deal with other people’s problems because he feels other people and can hear what they think. This includes lies, worries, and other things that could backfire.

You are going to have to meddle or put things aside. That will cause a decision-making tree that will not allow you to continue the adventure without worrying about others, now, if you do this, you will carry the awareness that perhaps you could do something more for that person who perhaps did not request your help.

This is part of the game and it will be something that is sure to amuse several players as they enjoy the experience of Life is Strange: True Colors. Now, as an additional detail to everything they told us, the team behind this game invites us to explore the city, because there will always be someone to talk to and some information to know.

Life is Strange: True Colors It is coming as a very interesting Project that you will not want to miss and will be available from September 10, 2021.

Fountain



