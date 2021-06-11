The most prominent files of the first attended summit of the Group of Seven since the Corona epidemic

Today, Friday evening, in Britain, the first summit of the leaders of the Group of Seven began in a personal presence since the outbreak of the new Corona virus, amid determination to confront global crises.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the summit, citing a “tremendous opportunity” to begin the recovery from the Covid crisis.

At the start of the first session of the leaders’ meeting, which will continue until Sunday in the coastal resort of Carbis Bay in England, he stressed the need to achieve more equality in the world in the future. “We have to make sure when we recover that we move forward and rebuild better. We have a tremendous opportunity to do that as the G7.”

These are the most prominent topics on the agenda of the leaders of the world’s largest economies:

Economic recovery:

The leaders of the United States, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan, as well as representatives of the European Union, will revive the global economy that has been damaged by the emerging Corona virus pandemic. The finance ministers of these countries have agreed on the imposition of a tax on the giant multinational companies and how to share those taxes. Attention now turns to leaders to see the details of how to levy a minimum tax of 15 percent on large corporations.

Addressing the Corona pandemic:

Leaders are seeking to increase production capacities of coronavirus vaccines with a goal of “eradicating the pandemic in 2022”, according to the British Prime Minister. The epidemic led to the death of 3.7 million people in the world.

Providing Corona vaccines to poor countries:

This is in order to achieve a fair distribution of anti-Coronavirus vaccines by the rich countries that acquired the largest number of doses at the expense of the poorest countries. As calls for solidarity multiply in this regard, it is expected that the leaders of countries will agree to provide “at least one billion doses.”

The United States promised to provide half a billion doses, while Britain committed another 100 million, through the global “Cofax” mechanism for sharing vaccines, in particular.

International and non-governmental organizations are calling for the suspension of patents for corona vaccines to allow for mass production. Washington and Paris support this, while Germany opposes it.

Helping poor countries affected by the pandemic:

The White House said that the United States and other countries in the Group of Seven are considering reallocating $100 billion from the International Monetary Fund to poor countries severely affected by the Corona pandemic.

It is set to come up for discussion when the leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations consider how to direct the global recovery from the pandemic.

The US President’s office said, “The United States and our partners in the Group of Seven are seriously considering a global effort to double the impact of the proposal for special drawing rights allocations to countries in greatest need.”

The proposed effort, which may amount to $100 billion, will further support the provision of health needs, including vaccinations, help enable a less polluting, strong and rapid economic recovery in vulnerable countries and promote a more balanced, inclusive and sustainable global recovery process.

– Climate change:

Fighting climate warming will be another priority at the carbon-neutral summit, ahead of the main United Nations climate conference (COP26) scheduled for November in Scotland.

Boris Johnson aspires to a “green industrial revolution” with the goal of cutting half of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

To preserve biodiversity, he would like the G7 to pledge to protect “at least 30%” of land and oceans by that date.

It is expected that the Group of Seven will encourage investments in green infrastructure in developing countries to stimulate their economy and make it carbon-neutral.

Ahead of the summit, Boris Johnson and Joe Biden adopted a unified position on the need for climate action, with the adoption of a new “Atlantic Charter” that also stresses the need to confront cyber attacks.