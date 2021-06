Marcos Llorente (€ 30 M, 19-20)

Member of a lineage of madridistas. He is the son of Paco Llorente, Grosso’s nephew and Gento’s great-nephew. Benítez gave him the alternative when he was at Castilla de Zidane, but the Frenchman did not trust him when, after a year on loan at Alavés, he joined the first team. In June 2019, 30 million euros through, he went to Atlético, where in the final stretch of the 2019-20 season he was uncovered as a playmaker. With Madrid he played 39 games.