It doesn’t need to be said, but let’s do it anyway: the fragrance we wear is a business card. For this reason, today we go to the discovery of most popular women’s perfumes always, with the intention of marrying the satisfaction of our sense of smell to the desire to always be fashionable.

Eau de toilette, eau de parfum, spray and so on and so forth: you are spoiled for choice. Remember, however, that you should never bathe in perfume, but wear only a few drops that allow you to leave a delicate wake and classy.

Chanel n ° 5

There is something more iconic, sensual and extraordinary of the Chanel n ° 5? It is not only among the most loved perfumes for women, it is also among the fragrances that have literally made history, thanks to the help of Marylin Monroe.

The Chanel was born precisely for the famous actress and is recognizable among a thousand: it combines ylang ylang, sandal, vanilla, jasmine and roses for a fragrance that suits the most romantic and elegant women.

Fleurissimo of Creed

Expensive, luxurious and unattainable: Fleurissimo is a perfume that has entered the Olympus of the most popular fragrances in the world because it was created for Grace Kelly, in honor of her wedding with the Prince Rainier III of Monaco.

Fleurissimo combines the smells of the flowers that were part of the Princess’s bouquet: Polianthes, Bulgarian Rose, Violet, Bergamot and Florentine Iris. To this day it is also the favorite of Queen Elizabeth II.

J’Adore by Dior

Speaking of the most popular perfumes for women, one cannot fail to mention J’Adore by Dior. This very precious fragrance is loved by Hollywood stars and not only that, thanks to its full and recognizable wake and its luxurious ampoule.

J’Adore is fruity and floral at the same time, for women of taking: combines top notes of pear, melon, magnolia, peach, mandarin and bergamot with a heart of jasmine, lily of the valley, tuberose, freesia, rose, orchid, plum and violet. The base mixes musk, vanilla, blackberry and cedar.

Curiosity: it became part of the common imagination because of its commercials. One of the protagonists of the commercials was Keira Knightley, chosen as a testimonial after confessing the “theft” of this perfume to her mother, when she was little.

Hypnotic Poison by Dior

Again Dior, again an iconic fragrance: Hypnotic Poison was launched in 1998 and has become one of the most loved women’s perfumes in the world. Thanks to his first name, of her packaging and, of course, its extraordinary notes.

Hypnotic Poison is a perfume that plays on temptation and eroticism: its name literally means Hypnotic poison it was designed to strike, to scandalize.

Mysterious and with oriental features, it has a strong tone of vanilla combined with licorice, which goes well with jasmine, orange blossom and tonka bean. It is a perfume cheeky, rebellious, for those who lead a life outside the box.

The Interdit of Givenchy

Not everyone knows it, which is why it is so exclusive and iconic: The Interdit of Givenchy it is one of the most loved women’s perfumes by those who love history, fashion and… gossip.

Yes, because this perfume was the first to be created in 1957 by Hubert de Givenchy. What prompted the designer to try his hand at perfumes? Nothing less than Audrey Hepburn. Audrey was very good friends with Hubert and he decided to pay homage to her like this.

Originally, the perfume was supposed to be called Audrey, but Hepburn told Givenchy that c’est interdit!, or that it could not be because the name of the actress was still linked to the cinema. Thus, Givenchy renamed it L’Interdit.

The scent tastes of pear and bergamot, skilfully combined notes with tuberose, orange blossom, jasmine, patchouli, vanilla, ambroxan and vetiver. There fragrance is decisive, for women who really know what they want.

What makes a perfume iconic?

Where does the success of a perfume come from? What elevates it, what makes it reach the Olympus of the most loved fragrances? Certainly theassociation of notes, which must be as delicate as it is overwhelming.

Then, a “push” from famous actresses or actors certainly doesn’t hurt. For example, for a long time the perfume Bal à Versailles by Jean Desprez “burst”, as Elizabeth Taylor claimed to use it.

This push, however, must be maintained: despite having remained an iconic fragrance, in fact, Bal à Versailles is not among the best known. The secret is also to reinvent itself: Chanel, for example, has proposed different fragrances adapting them to Hollywood stars but also thinking of the most chic women.

Chance is Coco Mademoiselle are just two of the examples that explain how the Maison has managed to to please all the… smells.