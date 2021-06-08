The most popular tourist route within the country was named the Moscow – Sochi air flight. The place where Russians most often booked trips this spring was reported in a study by the online service OneTwoTrip, the results of which were submitted to the editorial office of Lenta.ru.

Service experts compared the data of purchases of air and train tickets made between March 1 and May 31 in 2019 and 2021. So, according to analysts, the most popular was the round-trip flight from Moscow to Sochi – the popularity of this direction for the two previous years has grown by 30 percent. The second place in the ranking was taken by the route Moscow – St. Petersburg – the demand for travel has almost doubled in two years. The Sochi-Moscow flight closed the top three, its share of bookings increased by a third.

In addition, in two years the demand for air tickets from Moscow to Kaliningrad has grown by 70 percent. The list of popular routes included flights to the capital from Krasnodar and Yekaterinburg.

Among the railway routes, the leader in popularity was the return trip from Moscow to St. Petersburg (an increase of about 13.6 percent), a little less Russians traveled by train from Moscow to Nizhny Novgorod – 3.16 percent. The route from Krasnodar to Sochi also became in demand – 2.45 percent.

Experts also noted the popularity of railway routes from the capital to cities such as Kazan, Yaroslavl, Bryansk, Belgorod, Voronezh, Smolensk and Kursk.

Earlier in June, Russian tourists compared holidays abroad and domestically and named the main disadvantages of domestic resorts. According to the survey, most of the respondents believe that Russia has high prices and low quality of service that does not meet expectations.