The condition of not growing a mustache



To make a really curious will you have to work it out a bit, because history is already beginning to be full of people who have left all their property to their pet and things like that. Originality usually lies in two points. One consists of establishing more or less capricious and more or less irritating conditions for the heirs to access the ‘loot’. At this point, it is necessary to remember the famous German poet Heinrich Heine, who is said to have left everything to his wife on the condition that he remarry: that way, he wrote, there would be at least one man who would mourn his death. . But we can also find examples as delusional as that of Henry Budd, the 19th century Englishman who divided his interesting fortune between his two sons, on the condition that neither of them ever grew a mustache. The other way to originality is looking for unexpected heirs. There few can rival Helen Dow Peck, the American who in 1958 left more than $ 150,000 to John Gale Forbes, a presence she had contacted through the güija. Mrs. Peck was convinced that the mysterious Forbes was a patient in a psychiatric institution, capable of telepathic projection, but no one managed to find him and the will ended up annulled.

A hiatus of almost a century



The king of bloody wills is surely that of the American billionaire Wellington Burt, a timber and mining magnate who left this world in 1919, when he owned the equivalent of a billion euros today. Burt, a tough guy who had sailed freighters as a young man, established small annual allowances for his descendants (with the exception of a daughter, whom he left with nothing) and ordered that the bulk of his fortune not be distributed until 21 years after the last of the grandchildren he had then had died. The granddaughter in question died in 1989, so the inheritance finally became effective in 2010, after a hiatus of almost a century. There were twelve beneficiaries: the youngest, Christina Cameron, 19, received three million but was not very excited, since her grandfather and mother had passed away (two years before him, only a few months ago she) without reaching see satisfied the obsession that had marked their lives. “This was more of a curse,” declared the young woman.

Randomly chosen from the phone book



The case of the Portuguese Luís Carlos de Noronha Cabral da Câmara appeared in the press around the world fourteen years ago. Luís Carlos was a lonely aristocrat and lover of excess who, At the age of 29, he went to a notary with a singular purpose: he wanted to name 70 heirs chosen at random from the Lisbon telephone directory. Before, yes, he had to undergo a severe interrogation to show that he had not become crazy. He died in unclear circumstances thirteen years later, and the seventy strangers took over the twelve-room stomping ground in the capital, the country house, the two motorcycles, and the savings. According to the magazine ‘Hello!’, He was inspired by the film ‘If I Had a Million’, by Ernst Lubitsch, which starts from an identical occurrence.

The insane ‘Derby of the Stork’



There are wills that ooze resentment, but others are the ultimate prank. Canadian lawyer and financier Charles Vance Millar, who died childless in 1926, had already earned a certain reputation as a joker in life, but he rounded it off with his last wishes. He left his stakes in a brewery to alcoholic clergymen and his vacation home in Jamaica to three guys who loathed each other, on the condition that they share it. But the most famous clause in her will is the one that reserved a fortune for the Toronto woman with the most children within ten years. Thus began the so-called ‘Derby of the Stork’, a mad race of procreation in which four women ended up drawing, with nine offspring each. They took home $ 110,000, a couple million from today. Fun? Yes, but not so much for those who were left with eight children and without a prize in the middle of the Great Depression, or for the woman who had ten and had half deducted for being “illegitimate,” or for the one who gave birth to eleven but saw how they rejected her three who were stillborn.