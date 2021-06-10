Smith Street in Melbourne, Australia has been named Most Beautiful by British Time Out magazine. The full rating is published on the official website of the publication.

For example, Smith Street is a favorite among travelers, according to the editors of the publication, as this bustling, lively place is filled with modern pubs, wine bars, restaurants and more. “Live music and many nightclubs make the street an ideal place to immerse yourself in the Melbourne atmosphere,” the article says.

In addition, the list includes Barcelona’s Avenue San Juan, which has been praised for its walking and cycling layout, stylish restaurants and “amazing collection of comic book shops.” At the same time, South Bank Street in London ranked third, which was recognized as an excellent place for walking and exploring the main attractions of the British capital.

Among other things, San Isidro Street in Havana, Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, Witte de Vitstraat in Rotterdam, Tres Rios Street in Sao Paulo, Hadji Lane in Singapore and Rodriguez de Faria in Lisbon.

Earlier in May, experts compiled a list of the world’s top attractions for active tourists. So, experts have counted the number of steps that must be overcome when visiting international monuments. According to the study, most of the movements will have to be done at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.