The Moscow authorities do not plan to introduce access control and increase fines for the lack of masks and gloves. This was announced by the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development Anastasia Rakova. Her words leads TASS…

“The introduction of the access control, as well as the increase in fines for violation of the mask and glove regime in Moscow is not discussed and is not planned,” said Rakova.

Over the past day, 6,701 cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in Moscow, which was the maximum value since the beginning of the year.

Earlier, Sergei Sobyanin announced non-working days from June 15 to 19 due to the increase in the incidence of coronavirus. Also, from June 13 to June 20, the work of children’s playrooms and food courts in shopping centers will be suspended. Catering organizations will prohibit serving visitors at night – from 23:00 to 06:00, except for take-away orders. Also, amusement rides and other recreational facilities will be closed in large parks and natural areas.