From DICE they have wanted to remember a feat of a player that became real, representing it in his new game.

If you are fans of the saga, you have surely seen the Battlefield 2042 trailer presented this week by EA and DICE several times, which is a show of spectacularity. The action sequences in the video of the new multiplayer shooter They are not made by chance, but some of them pay tribute to iconic moments of one of the sagas most loved by fans of this type of proposal.

In DICE they wanted to pay tribute to one of the moments most remembered by fansSpecifically, the most striking moment of the video is in which we see a pilot eject from his fighter to, from the air, shoot another enemy air vehicle with a bazooka. Afterwards, he falls back into his plane and continues as if nothing had happened. That’s a tribute to a mythical play in Battlefield history, originally posted by the user Zookaman with the video game Battlefield 1942. One of the most unforgettable executions that the competitive landscape has given; and at DICE they have wanted to take it into account by paying tribute.

A scene that is also a sample of the verticality offered by Battlefield combat, in which even being about to die in a plane, there is still the option to go up into the air with a parachute and continue facing all the enemies in the area. The good times that multiplayer has left may have been decisive for the studio to dispense with adding an individual campaign in this new Battlefield 2042.

The Battlefield 2042 trailer, by the way, has broken viewing records in one day, which shows interest in an adventure that will be released the next October 22 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 offering 128-player battles on state-of-the-art hardware. If you want to know more, don’t miss our preview.

