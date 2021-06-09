The ministry plans to expand the functionality of the portal of public services. The corresponding document published on the portal of normative legal acts on Wednesday 9 June.

“The draft decree of the government of the Russian Federation” On Amendments to the Regulation on the Federal State Information System “Single Portal of State and Municipal Services (Functions)” was developed in order to improve the mechanism for the provision of state and municipal services through the federal state information system “Single Portal of State and Municipal Services (functions), ”the document says.

It is noted that when applying for public services, a citizen will no longer have to completely fill out an online application manually and look for paper documents. For him, the portal will partially automatically do this by requesting the necessary information from the relevant authorities or organizations.

In addition, when a citizen submits an application for subsidies and other payments, the portal will be able to check online the availability of registry office certificates from the user and, if available, fill out the questionnaire with the data received.

“In addition, using the portal of public services, it is planned to simplify the interaction of state bodies with citizens and raise citizens’ awareness of the activities of government bodies by sending information messages to citizens about socially significant initiatives and other socially useful events to citizens,” the text of the project says.

Earlier this day, it became known that the Russians will be able to automatically receive payments from the state through the portal of state services. An additional service will appear on the site – consent to a proactive listing of social support measures, no separate applications will be required.

In February, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said that about 200 public services, which are currently provided in paper form, will be transferred to digital format by 2023. According to him, each manager is faced with the task of not only quickly transferring to digital format, but also the promptness of the provision of these services.