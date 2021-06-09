The Ministry of Labor and Social Economy has today been the victim of a computer attack that prevents its employees from entering their computers just three months after another cyber attack paralyzed the activity of the State Public Employment Service for several weeks.

It was the very department headed by Yolanda Díaz that reported this attack through her Twitter account. In this message, the ministry assures that the technical managers of both its ministry and the National Cryptological Center are “working together to determine the origin and restore normality as soon as possible.”

The impact does not seem great since you can access the website of the ministry, although it is possible that certain data can not be seen, and no agency dependent on this administration is affected: neither the SEPE nor the Labor Inspectorate, as confirmed to this newspaper department sources.

This was not the case in the cyberattack on the SEPE last March, when for many days its website or computer systems could not be accessed, which prevented many citizens from applying for their unemployment benefit or carrying out any other type of Procedure.

In this case, the SEPE computer service was infected with ‘ransomware’, a malicious software that has the ability to encrypt files and lock computers with the idea of ​​obtaining money in exchange for returning the system to normal operation. Now it is still not known what type of virus is the culprit of this scramble although the ‘modus operandi’ is the same.