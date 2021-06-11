The Ministry of Labor of the Russian Federation has prepared amendments to the law on maternity capital, according to which such a measure of support can be received by fathers raising children alone.

“Fathers who raise a child alone will be able to get maternity capital. A draft law on amendments to the law “On additional measures of state support for families with children” has been prepared. The document proposes to expand the circle of persons entitled to additional measures of state support, ”the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that a certificate for maternal (family) capital can be obtained by men who are alone raising a second, third child or subsequent children born after January 1, 2007, as well as the first child born after January 1, 2020 in the event of the death of the mother of children. not a citizen of Russia, or deprivation of her parental rights.

