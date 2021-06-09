The third vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, during the control session of the Government this Wednesday. EUROPA PRESS / E. Vine. POOL – Eu / Europa Press

The Ministry of Labor and Social Economy has reported this Wednesday that it has been affected by a computer attack, as indicated in his Twitter account.

The department headed by the third vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, has pointed out that the technical managers of the Ministry and the National Cryptological Center are working together to determine the origin and restore normality as soon as possible.

This attack occurred after the computer system of the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) received another cyber attack last March that prevented access to its website. The SEPE computer service was infected with a ransomware, a malicious software that has the ability to encrypt files and lock computers with the idea of ​​obtaining money in exchange for returning normal operation to the system.