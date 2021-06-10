The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has proposed to make the inspection of personal cars voluntary instead of mandatory. This was announced by the head of the State Inspectorate for Road Safety (GIBDD) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Mikhail Chernikov, reports RIA News…

According to Chernikov, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has prepared appropriate proposals on amendments to the laws “On Technical Inspection” and “On Road Safety”.

The head of the department indicated that the initiative will not affect vehicles that are involved in transportation: taxis, trucks, cars of enterprises and organizations, as well as buses. According to him, this mechanism will allow the traffic police to focus on technical inspections of such vehicles, since the legislation provides for the participation of department employees in the procedure.

Chernikov noted that responsible drivers are interested in the serviceability of their car, and must undergo technical inspection voluntarily. He emphasized that many drivers pay for the technical inspection service in order to receive MTPL, but do not undergo diagnostics. The Ministry of Internal Affairs also advocated the separation of OSAGO and the diagnostic card – if the relevant bill is adopted, the receipt of the policy will not depend on the card.

According to the head of the traffic police, the initiative will allow drivers to assess the condition of their car in comfortable conditions, which in turn will allow in the future to reduce the number of accidents due to technical malfunction of cars.