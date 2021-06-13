Against the background of the growth of cybercrime, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia is interested in creating a unified database on cybercrimes, which would include data from the Central Bank. About it TASS reported on Sunday, June 13, in the press center of the department.

“The specialized subdivision of the central office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia is interested in [c ЦБ] bases on cybercrimes “, – said in the message.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs considered detailed comments on this initiative premature.

On May 28, Izvestia reported that Russia plans to create a unified cybercrime database, which will include data from the Central Bank and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The Ministry of Finance supported the development of a unified approach to the formation of statistics on cybercrimes and the assessment of damage from them. A number of Russian banks, for example, Sberbank, Otkrytie Bank, Rosbank, Ak Bars Bank, Pochta Bank, and the Crimean RNKB also reacted positively to the initiative.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, last year the number of crimes using plastic cards reached 190.2 thousand, which is 5.5 times more than in 2019.

On May 21, the Central Bank launched an information security course for the Ministry of Internal Affairs. First, it will be passed by employees of “power” universities, and then the skills will be taught to police students. The first lessons of the course were held on May 17, they were organized for 750 listeners.

Pen & Paper lawyer Alexandra Kharina, commenting on this initiative of the Central Bank to Izvestia, said that the investigation of IT crimes requires special technical knowledge and resources that are not in the arsenal of Russian law enforcement officers.