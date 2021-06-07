The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has approved the rules for sending citizens to medical sobering-up centers and police units. The corresponding order of the department made public on Monday, June 7, on the official Internet portal of legal information.

“To approve (…) the procedure for the delivery of persons in a state of alcoholic, drug or other toxic intoxication to medical organizations or specialized organizations, to the offices of territorial bodies or police units,” the document says.

The document gives police officers the right to take drunk citizens to special institutions from the streets and from transport: from squares and parks, from squares, stadiums, railway stations, stations, platforms, bus stations and bus stations, from airports, sea and river ports, other public places, as well as from long-distance trains and suburban electric trains.

Related materials

Police officers will pick up citizens in a state of alcoholic, drug or other toxic intoxication, who have lost the ability to independently move or navigate in the surrounding space.

People can be delivered to the sobering-up center from home in case of suspicion that they “can harm the life and health of citizens, damage property, at the written request of citizens who are with them in their dwellings.”

According to the document, law enforcement officers will have to establish their identity even before sending drunk citizens for a medical examination.

In addition, the police are obliged to check them on the operational reference and search bases of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on the return of sobering-up facilities on December 29, 2020. Later, the Ministry of Health, together with the Ministry of Labor and Social Development and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, prepared a draft on the rules for organizing the work of sobering-up centers. Drunk citizens will be provided with a separate sleeping place, given clothes and water, and will also be sanitized. If you wish, you can leave the institution.

In addition, those who are in the sobering-up center will be provided with socio-psychological and socio-legal assistance, as well as assistance in finding a job.

People in a state of alcoholic, narcotic or other toxic intoxication who do not require hospitalization will be delivered to sobering-up centers.