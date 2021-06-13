The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 22,763 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of doses provided to date to 13,808,426 doses, and the vaccine distribution rate is 139.61 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.



