The Ministry of Health and Community Protection provides a package of control and inspection services on health and pharmaceutical facilities and health advertisements, to ensure their compliance with the Ministry’s standards, in a flexible manner, to enhance self-censorship in private medical facilities, on the basis of partnership that represents an important pillar of the health sector in the country.

These measures fall within the framework of the Ministry’s strategy aimed at implementing national standards, enhancing the supervisory and supervisory role over health and pharmaceutical facilities, and supporting this role by increasing specialized medical cadres working as inspectors and holders of judicial police at the state level, while introducing the latest medical technologies that allow them to carry out their tasks in an efficient manner. Fast, neat and accurate.

The Director of the Monitoring, Audit and Inspection Department at the Ministry, Dr. Hessa Mubarak, stated that the medical and pharmaceutical facility inspection service includes auditing several items related to health and pharmaceutical safety standards, the most important of which is ensuring the licensing of doctors and technicians, monitoring the storage conditions of medicines and pharmaceuticals, and compliance with medical and technical safety requirements. For operating rooms, engineering standards, taking into account the ease of access for groups of society, including people of determination, in addition to respecting the privacy of the patient.

She added that the list includes conditions for infection control and sterilization of medical tools, disposal of medical waste in accordance with local and international laws and standards, non-tampering with records of dispensing controlled and semi-controlled drugs, psychotropic substances, inspection of compliance with drug prices and dispensing antibiotics without a prescription, in addition to standards for vaccinations. that are provided in health facilities, and all the standards in the list aim to ensure the provision of distinguished health services to members of the community.

Mubarak explained that the ministry provides complaints service to private health facilities and their medical and technical staff through a more advanced electronic system, with the aim of ensuring that health care providers exercise their role in accordance with the policies and regulations governing the work of private health facilities, within the framework of developing electronic services that aim to improve the quality of the health system. Innovation of smart solutions and commitment to the application of quality systems.

She pointed out that the Ministry provides a service to monitor health advertisements published by private facilities, and the Ministry monitors advertisements to ensure that they meet the applicable conditions, laws and regulations and comply with the terms of advertising licensing and commitment in terms of advertisement form, advertisement language, format, time period and others, and follow gradual procedures with notification and alert before applying procedures Criminal penalties for violators, with the aim of protecting the health of community members from unlicensed advertisements that aim to exploit community members with the misleading advertisements that aim for material gain without taking into account the danger of their consumption on the health of individuals and the resulting damage to public health.



