The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the start of a complementary study of the immune response to the “Sinopharma” vaccine for children aged between three and 17 years, as a new proactive step in facing the “Covid-19” pandemic, and providing protection for all members of society from all groups against infection.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Health approved the conduct of the new study under the supervision of the Ministry, and the Department is responsible for implementing all applicable medical protocols, in accordance with the highest international standards and practices.

It is expected that the preliminary results of the study will be announced as soon as they are available, which will help in the planning process for a safe return to school.

The UAE is the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to study the effectiveness of the vaccine for this age group, while vaccine-manufacturing countries, such as China, the United States of America, Britain and India, began conducting clinical trials for them during the past few months.

The study aims to monitor the immune response to the “Sinopharma” vaccine for 900 children of all nationalities, with the aim of vaccinating children in the near future, and the participation of each child in this study will be after the full approval of his guardian, and he will be subject to close monitoring and follow-up, as the study puts the safety of the participating children in it. On top of her priority, parents will provide children with full details about participation, and will receive necessary support through every step.

The head of the National Committee for the Clinical Management of the Corona Virus, which is leading the study, Dr. Nawal Al Kaabi, said, “Children are the future of countries, and the mainstay of any society, and given the increasing number of people who have received vaccinations in the UAE, we seek to ensure that our children are able to receive the vaccine. Safe too, which is why we focused on ensuring the utmost care possible for our young volunteers, throughout the process of conducting the SINOPHARM study. We want the children and their parents to feel safe at every step of the process, and to be sure that we will be with them and support them throughout the study, and answer their questions. Every question may come to them at any time.

She added that the study comes at a time when the virus has mutated globally to an increase in the number of infections and an increase in the severity of symptoms, including infections spread among children, and this includes the transmission of the virus from children to others, especially people who have a high risk of infection and its complications.

She stressed that vaccinating children will protect them and maintain the health of those around them, as well as contribute to accelerating access to the collective immunity necessary to limit the spread of the virus, and is in line with the long-term recovery plan pursued by the UAE, which aims to vaccinate 100% of the target groups by the end of 2021.

For his part, Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Infectious Diseases and Head of the Department of Pediatrics at UAE University, Dr. Ahmed Dimas Al-Suwaidi, said: “We are close to the stage of eliminating the pandemic, with the availability of (Covid-19) vaccines, and the research conducted shows that these vaccines are effective. In addition, children have received, for several generations, safe vaccines against multiple diseases and viruses, and the (Sinopharma) vaccine does not differ in its concept and method of work from these vaccines, and we look forward to the results of the study of the vaccine in children.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the UAE has responded quickly and efficiently to overcome the challenges resulting from it, guided by the vision and directives of the leadership to turn these challenges into opportunities, and its commitment to ensuring the participation of all in collective efforts to deal with the effects of the pandemic.

The UAE plays an active role in the global efforts to combat “Covid-19”, including the process of developing vaccines, and this study comes after the successes achieved by the country in conducting clinical trials for many vaccines, which resulted in confirming their effectiveness in reducing infection rates and reducing symptoms. With the participation of multiple nationalities.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Suwaidi: “We are close to the stage of eliminating the pandemic, with the availability of (Covid-19) vaccines.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

