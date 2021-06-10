The Minister of Health and Community Protection and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Abdul Rahman Al Owais, pledged to study five parliamentary proposals aimed at localizing the medical profession in delicate and rare medical specialties, which were presented by a member of the Federal National Council, Obaid Khalfan Al-Ghoul Al-Salami, during the council session held last Tuesday. The most prominent of these is raising financial allocations from salaries and allowances to doctors with these specialties, to encourage medical and health science students to engage in them, and developing a unified federal strategy, drafted by all concerned authorities in the country, to direct citizen doctors to study rare medical specialties, which the health sector lacks. In the country, in addition to amending the scholarship policies for national doctors, to be based on the needs of health authorities for medical specialties.

The Director-General of the Emirates Foundation for Health Services, Dr. Youssef Al-Sarkal, stressed that providing the best competencies and localizing medical specialties, especially the rare ones, is one of the most important priorities of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and the Foundation, pointing to the existence of measures supporting the efforts of Emiratisation, which resulted in an increase in the number of enrolled citizens. Working in the health sector in the country, during the last three years (2017-2020).

Al-Sarkal said, in a government intervention during the Federal National Council session, which was held last Tuesday: “There is a program under which citizen doctors were encouraged to complete the study, especially in rare medical specialties, which was contracted in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, to study and encourage many specialties. The Arab Board accredited within the country was also established, to provide approximately 1,150 seats for physicians in 43 training programs in rare specialties, which led to a fourfold increase in the proportion of those enrolled in the board during the period 2016-2020, and the National Institute for Health Specialties and the Emirates Board were established. With the membership of the Ministry and other health authorities and academic institutions, in addition to approving specialized training programs, based on health care needs.”

He pointed out that the Education and Human Resources Council, in its session held last March, stressed the importance of activating the role of the National Institute for Health Specialties, to carry out its tasks, to provide a supportive environment for medical cadres and to motivate and qualify citizens according to the highest international medical standards.

During the session, the Minister of Health and Community Protection, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs Abdul Rahman Al Owais, pledged to study five parliamentary proposals submitted by a member of the Federal National Council, Obaid Al-Ghoul Al-Salami, that would attract citizens to medicine of delicate and rare specialties, and take the necessary measures to put them into effect.

The list of the five proposals included raising financial allocations from salaries and allowances for doctors with rare and delicate specialties, which will encourage medical and health science students to engage in such specialties, develop clear national plans to limit the required specialties, and study the mechanism for meeting the needs of the health sector in the country, through The citizen medical cadre, and the development of a unified federal strategy, jointly formulated by all concerned authorities in the country, to direct citizen doctors to study rare medical specialties, which the health sector lacks in the state, in addition to amending the scholarship policies of citizen doctors, based on the needs of health authorities in specialties Medical precision, due to the accumulation of doctors in some specialties, in contrast to the scarcity of specializations in other fields, and finally, the development of academic advising programs in both secondary schools and colleges of medicine and health sciences, to be more stimulating and encouraging to attract students to study delicate and rare medical specialties.

Member of the Federal National Council, Obaid Al-Ghoul Al-Salami, expressed his great welcome to the government’s interaction with his proposals, stressing the importance of joint cooperation between all concerned parties, to meet the growing needs of the health sector in the country, by creating an attractive work environment in this sector, to motivate citizens to study medicine in Minor and rare specialties.

hopeful balance

Member of the Federal National Council, Obaid Al-Ghoul Al-Salami, called for “working to create the hoped-for balance between the outputs of academic institutions (faculties of medicine and health sciences), the requirements of the labor market, and the needs of society in this sector, which is witnessing a reluctance by citizens for various reasons, including limited salaries. Compared to the effort expended, especially that the doctor’s salary is comparable to the salaries of many employees in other less dangerous and stressful jobs.”

He added to “Emirates Today”: “This matter must be reconsidered, because doctors work under great pressures of responsibility, and risk factors that may affect their physical and psychological safety in some cases, and the best example of this is what the first line of defense suffered during the Corona pandemic, From great psychological pressure in dealing with cases, fear of infection, and fear of transmitting infection to family and loved ones, which requires us to find a mechanism to raise material and moral support for this vital group of society.”



