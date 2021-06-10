The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the start of a supplementary study of the immune response to the Sinopharm vaccine for children aged 3 to 17 years, as a new proactive step in facing the Covid-19 pandemic and providing protection for all members of society of all groups against infection.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi approved the conduct of the new study under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and the department is responsible for implementing all applicable medical protocols in accordance with the highest international standards and practices.

The study aims to monitor the immune response to the Sinopharm vaccine in 900 children of all nationalities, with the aim of vaccinating children in the near future. The participation of each child in this study will be after the full consent of the parent and will be subject to close monitoring and follow-up, as the study places the safety of the children participating in it at the top of its priorities. Parents and children will be provided with full details of participation and will receive necessary support through every step of the process.

There is no doubt that vaccinating children will protect them and maintain the health of those around them, and will contribute to accelerating access to the herd immunity necessary to limit the spread of the virus. This is in line with the long-term recovery plan pursued by the UAE, which aims to vaccinate 100% of the target groups by the end of 2021.



