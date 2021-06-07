The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the adoption of the Special Protocol for Green Traffic, with the aim of easing restrictions resulting from the “Covid-19” pandemic and facilitating safe movement and tourism throughout the country, using the Al-Hosn application to show the status of vaccination and the validity of the examination.

The ministry confirmed that this step came as a continuation of its proactive strategic plan in combating the pandemic and maintaining public health, and in support of the efforts made for a full recovery.

The ministry also confirmed that the approved protocol allows federal and local authorities to determine how to use the Al-Hosn application according to their needs and special procedures, in order to ensure the provision of a safe and healthy environment for all citizens, residents and visitors. The coding system in the Al-Hosn application reflects the vaccination status and the validity period of the nasal swab examination according to the Green Traffic Protocol, which defines six categories: the vaccinated, recipients of the second dose, recipients of the first dose waiting for the second dose, recipients of the first dose who missed the second, and those who are exempt from vaccination , and unvaccinated.

The vaccinated people who have received the second dose 28 days or more and who are volunteers in the clinical studies of the vaccine, their condition will appear on the application of the fortress if the result of the examination is negative in green and remain for 30 days, and the defining characteristic “star or letter E” will appear for seven days. As for the second category: the recipients of the second dose who did not complete 28 days of receiving it, the status will appear on the Al-Hosn app in green for 14 days if the test result is negative, and the third category: the first dose recipients who received the first dose and waiting for the date of the second dose, the status will appear on the app The fort is green for seven days if the test result is negative. As for the fourth category: recipients of the first dose who received the first dose and missed the date of the second dose by more than 42 days, the case will appear on the application of the fortress in green for three days if the result of the examination is negative, and the fifth category: those who are exempt from vaccination for those who have an exception certificate according to the approved procedures , the case will appear in green for seven days, if the result of the examination is negative, and the sixth category: the unvaccinated who are not exempt, the status will appear on the Al-Hosn application in green for three days if the result of the examination is negative. The color of the case on the Al-Hosn application will change from green to gray when the validity of the nasal swab examination expires, as specified for each of the categories, while the case will appear in red if the result of the examination is positive, which requires following the approved procedures for injuries.



