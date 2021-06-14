The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 39,636 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine were provided during the past 24 hours, bringing the total doses that have been provided to date 13,848,062 doses, and the vaccine distribution rate is 140.02 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide a “Covid-19” vaccine, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid-19” virus.



