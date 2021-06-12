The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 101,234 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, bringing the total doses provided to date to 13,785,663 doses, with a vaccine distribution rate of 139.38 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide a COVID-19 vaccine and seek to achieve acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.



