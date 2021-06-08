Those vaccinated against the coronavirus with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine may need revaccination with another drug against COVID-19. This was announced on June 8 by the Deputy Minister of Health of Russia Oleg Gridnev.

He noted that Russia has other coronavirus vaccines. Their production and volumes are increasing. According to Gridnev, in a year, those who were vaccinated with Sputnik V may need revaccination

“KoviVacom” or “EpiVacKoronoy”, – said Gridnev at a plenary meeting in the State Duma.

As the Deputy Minister noted, research continues in this direction.

To date, four vaccines against COVID-19 have been registered in Russia: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, KoviVak and Sputnik Light. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone.

Sputnik V was developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center. It was registered in August 2020 and became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world.

As reminds “Gazeta.ru“, On June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum said that the Russian Federation plans to provide all conditions for the vaccination of foreigners against coronavirus infection.