Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Yesterday at noon, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation held a farewell party for Juma Abdullah Al-Abadi, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the UAE, and Yury Polores, Ambassador of Ukraine to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of their tenure as ambassadors of their country to the UAE. At the beginning of the ceremony, Alia Al-Mahrazi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, gave a speech in which she praised the distinguished efforts made by the two ambassadors to consolidate their countries’ relationship with the United Arab Emirates, wishing them success in their future assignments. Juma Abdullah Al-Abadi thanked His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, for granting him the Independence Medal of the first class, praising the wise policy of His Highness and the prominent role he plays regionally and internationally. Yuri Polores praised the development of bilateral relations between his country and the UAE, and thanked the officials in the country for the cooperation he found, which had a positive impact on the success of his mission as an ambassador in strengthening the distinguished relations between the two countries. The ceremony was attended by members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the country and officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.