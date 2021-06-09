The meeting of the Ministerial Council for Development, which was held in the Qasr Al Watan complex in the capital, Abu Dhabi, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, reviewed the unified national framework for monitoring public and private schools, which includes a set of tools, controls, procedures and organizing mechanisms. Monitoring processes, to review and amend them periodically to ensure the effectiveness of their application and governance and achieve common goals among educational authorities, and keep abreast of developments and amendments to federal and local laws, regulations and laws in order to improve and improve the control system in the educational field.

The meeting’s agenda included discussing a number of strategies, initiatives and topics in the framework of developing the government work system and strengthening the economy, in addition to following up on the latest developments in Cabinet decisions.

In legislative affairs, the Council reviewed a number of projects to develop government laws and legislation, including discussing the issuance of a federal law regarding goods subject to the ban on proliferation, aimed at regulating provisions for controlling the circulation of strategic goods, and coordinating with the competent federal and local authorities to monitor any goods or transit (transit). ) or the temporary shipment of goods, and their limitation if they pose a threat to public safety, public health, the environment, natural resources, or national security.

The meeting reviewed a report from the Office of Food and Water Security on the strategic food stocks in the country for the year 2020, and the follow-up of the operations of food supply chains to the country to meet the local need for food.

The meeting also discussed a detailed report on the achievements of the courts in the country related to civil and criminal cases, and the analytical data and recommendations related thereto.



