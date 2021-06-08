Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, affirmed that all examinations for people infected with “Covid-19” and those in contact with them, and that the examinations are free for all members of society within the facilities affiliated with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, stressing that the government bears the costs of treating those infected with « “Covid-19” in full, both for citizens and residents.

His Excellency explained that the federal health insurance card is under implementation during the current period, in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, while work is underway to complete and finalize the health insurance bill in the near future.

This came during His Excellency’s response to a parliamentary proposal submitted by Hamad Al-Rahoumi, First Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council, regarding covering the costs of the expenses of “Covid-19” examinations by health insurance companies.

In response to another proposal from Naama Al-Sharhan, Second Vice-President of the Federal National Council, regarding the establishment of mini-clinics in commercial centers to deal with emergency cases, His Excellency clarified that the commercial centers are not subject to the Ministry’s competencies, while the Ministry will work to communicate the proposal to the concerned authorities, both concerned with the side. economic or organizational.